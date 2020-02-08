Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 706,200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,823,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

CP opened at $267.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

