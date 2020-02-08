CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.63.
Shares of CannTrust stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,771. CannTrust has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.20.
About CannTrust
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
