CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.63.

Shares of CannTrust stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,771. CannTrust has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CannTrust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CannTrust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CannTrust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CannTrust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

