CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.94, 1,745,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,784,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTST. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CannTrust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CannTrust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CannTrust in the third quarter worth $244,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CannTrust by 241.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust in the second quarter worth $444,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

