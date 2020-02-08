Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $165.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $119.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.50.

PCTY stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.19. The company had a trading volume of 378,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,898. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $78.77 and a twelve month high of $150.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

