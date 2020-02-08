CanYaCoin (CAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange and IDAX. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $122.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $577.56 or 0.05873152 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00129246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003154 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.