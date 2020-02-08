Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

