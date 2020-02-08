Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after buying an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,505,000 after buying an additional 93,091 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,361,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 711,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after buying an additional 82,603 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $75.19 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82.

