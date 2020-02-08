Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

