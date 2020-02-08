Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

