Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.45-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.68-$0.73 EPS.
CPRI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. Capri has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
