Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.45-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.68-$0.73 EPS.

CPRI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. Capri has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

