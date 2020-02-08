Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.45-4.50 EPS.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Capri has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

