Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.45-4.50 EPS.
Shares of CPRI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Capri has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
