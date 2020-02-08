CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 117 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $313.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average of $293.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.