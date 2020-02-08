CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $203.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $170.15 and a 1-year high of $207.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.38 and its 200-day moving average is $190.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

