Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. The company has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.