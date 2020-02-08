Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.24. 4,384,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

