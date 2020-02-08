Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $61.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cfra from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $60.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,340,000 after buying an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,394,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

