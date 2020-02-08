Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 907,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,696. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.65. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 560,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.