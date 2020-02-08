CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 933,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,160. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $1,368,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,884,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,624,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,586 shares of company stock worth $36,271,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 92,942 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 717.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CarGurus by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.