Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

