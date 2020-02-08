carVertical (CV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $24,088.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.03480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00221323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00130846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.