CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $2,265.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.14 or 0.05902501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 110.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024331 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00129752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003139 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,817,044 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

