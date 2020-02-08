Castle Trading 27.8% Lower This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $142,970.00 and $78.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.01304939 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022686 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000900 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,705,390 coins and its circulating supply is 16,308,227 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.