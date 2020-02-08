Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $67.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

Catalent stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. Catalent has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

