Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $57,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

CAT opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

