Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.76. 57,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,781. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.51.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

