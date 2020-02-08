CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

CBFV has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

CBFV stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 12,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

