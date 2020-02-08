CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBTX. TheStreet lowered shares of CBTX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

CBTX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,933. The firm has a market cap of $781.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBTX has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBTX by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CBTX by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 42.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

