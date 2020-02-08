CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 483,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,732. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

