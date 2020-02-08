CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. 81,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $277.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

