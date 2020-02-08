Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 10.77%. Cedar Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.51 EPS.

NYSE CDR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.82. 656,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.97. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $3.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

