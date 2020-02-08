CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $984,175.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $984,175.00 and $3,482.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.06 or 0.05917707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 113.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00127022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038311 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003081 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinsuper, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

