Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.18. 2,742,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

