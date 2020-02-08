Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 258,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 913.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

