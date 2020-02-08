Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61.

CENTA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 258,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,200. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

