Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCS. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.13.

NYSE:CCS traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. 1,304,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,061. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after buying an additional 409,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 224.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 150,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 299.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 208,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 95.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

