Ceres Power (LON:CWR) PT Raised to GBX 470 at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 470 ($6.18) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LON:CWR opened at GBX 437 ($5.75) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 234.23. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 124.98 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 443 ($5.83). The stock has a market cap of $672.76 million and a PE ratio of -128.53.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

