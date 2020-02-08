Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $74.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDAY. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.
NYSE:CDAY opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.07.
In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
