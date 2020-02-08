Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $74.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDAY. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

