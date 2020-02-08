Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.09-3.19 EPS.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 1,119,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.