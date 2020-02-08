Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CERN. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.93. 1,119,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.