Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.69, approximately 5,385,275 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 1,830,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

CHNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183,698 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

