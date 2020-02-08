Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 2,137,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.