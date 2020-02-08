Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CHNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 2,137,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
