Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $1.09. 2,247,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,021. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

