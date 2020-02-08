ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 581,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,665. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 2.40. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,128,062.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $9,819,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,955.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,467,555 shares of company stock worth $50,721,996. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

