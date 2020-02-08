China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,690. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.