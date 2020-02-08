Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $920.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $890.00 to $920.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $859.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $818.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $578.61 and a twelve month high of $893.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.