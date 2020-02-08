Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.73, approximately 11,235 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 103,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

CHYHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

