Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NASDAQ:CBKC) shares rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 90,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 168,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.06 million during the quarter.

In other Christopher & Banks news, Director William F. Sharpe III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

