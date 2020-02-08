Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $168.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of CB traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.33. Chubb has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $108,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 38,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

