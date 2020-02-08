CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,697,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 2,731,872 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get CHURCHILL CAP C/SH alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CCC)

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.