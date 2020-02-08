CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $57.04.

